State police arrest two Rochester men on gun charges after pursuit; vehicle stolen from Elmira

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WETM) – Two men were arrested early Wednesday after a vehicle pursuit in the City of Rochester with links back to Elmira.

Dasean Brown, 21, driver, and Benjamin Boyd, 26, passenger, both from Rochester, were arrested following a vehicle pursuit and foot chase that resulted in a crash.

Police had attempted to pull over the vehicle due to an initial traffic violation, Brown failed to yield after multiple attempts by the trooper with police lights activated, resulting in the chase.

Boyd had jumped out of the vehicle and began to flee before being apprehended by police while Brown proceeded in the vehicle before crashing into an uninvolved vehicle, then attempting to flee on foot but was caught by police.

The two individuals from the uninvolved vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Upon further inspection of the suspect vehicle, troopers identified an illegal handgun, both men were charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree.

It was discovered shortly after the pursuit that the suspect’s vehicle was previously stolen at gunpoint in Elmira on Nov. 6.

Boyd was found to have two pending larceny warrants from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, while Brown has a probation warrant stemming from a prior Robbery.

The investigation of this case is still ongoing.