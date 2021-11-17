State Police attempting to ID Spencer burglary suspects

SPENCER, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police in Owego are attempting to identify three suspects in connection to a burglary in the town of Spencer.

State Police Troopers responded to the home on Nov. 16 where several firearms were stolen.

Three men are seen at the residence on November 16 at approximately 3:20 p.m. operating a gray Ford Edge SUV, breaking into the home and leaving the area toward Chemung/Tompkins County. They return at approximately 4:00 p.m. and attempt to break into a garage but are unsuccessful.

The suspects are described as:

A black male possibly in his 20’s wearing a red and black Champion brand coat, black pants with two white vertical stripes down the side, red sneakers and black ski mask.

A white male possibly in his 20’s wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white lettering, black pants with two white vertical stripes down the side, black shoes and a black ski mask.

A white/light skinned male in his 20’s wearing a black puffy coat, with black pants, black and white sneakers and a ski mask.

State Police also provided photographs of the three suspects:

Anyone with information is asked to call New York State Police at (607)775-1241. Reference case 10553346.