RIDGEBURY TWP., BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for help in the search for a 19-year-old man.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 6:15 p.m., a mother reported that her 19-year-old son, Andrew Langeland had left home without her knowledge.

Troopers tried to locate Langeland but were not able to find him. The mother told police she believed Langeland may have gone to Elmira and footprints in the snow were tracked to the road in the direction of the PA/NY state line, PSP stated.

Police describe Langeland as 5’9”, 150 lbs with green eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black suit coat, purple tie, black pants, and shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Towanda.