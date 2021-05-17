State Police holding child safety seat check in Towanda

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda will be holding a child passenger safety seat check event on May 22.
The event in Towanda will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at 295 Tomahawk Rd.
The Click It or Ticket Campaign, May 17 – June 6, 2021, focuses on seatbelt enforcement and education. The campaign highlights the proper fit and installation of child passenger seats.
Department personnel certified as Child Passenger Safety (CPS) technicians will be conducting free child seat fitting events. Caregivers can:
- have their car seats checked for suitability
- receive instruction on the proper installation, and have seat(s) installed
- learn to properly harness a child in a seat
- check seats for recalls
For more child seat check events in Pennsylvania, visit the Pennsylvania State Police website.