State Police holding child safety seat check in Towanda

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda will be holding a child passenger safety seat check event on May 22.

The event in Towanda will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at 295 Tomahawk Rd.

The Click It or Ticket Campaign, May 17 – June 6, 2021, focuses on seatbelt enforcement and education. The campaign highlights the proper fit and installation of child passenger seats.

Department personnel certified as Child Passenger Safety (CPS) technicians will be conducting free child seat fitting events. Caregivers can:

have their car seats checked for suitability

receive instruction on the proper installation, and have seat(s) installed

learn to properly harness a child in a seat

check seats for recalls

Consider the height and weight limits on your car seat before moving your child to the next level. Visit https://t.co/RInwQTYfgq for a list of free child seat events in your area, or go to https://t.co/2JpJSB1n8j any time of the year. pic.twitter.com/4mHt0yPUxe — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) May 17, 2021

For more child seat check events in Pennsylvania, visit the Pennsylvania State Police website.