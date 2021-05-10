State Police holding child seat safety check event in Mansfield

Child safety seat in the back of the car. (Getty Images)

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The Pennsylvania State Police Mansfield barracks will be holding a child passenger safety seat check event on May 17 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The goal of the campaign is to increase safety belt/child seat safety rates throughout Pennsylvania.

Those attending are asked to bring their child safety seat, vehicle manual, and child safety seat instructions to the event. The check should take approximately 30 minutes to complete.

The Mansfield State Police barracks are located at 785 Lambs Creek Road in Mansfield.

Those who can not make the event and would like their child safety seats to be checked can call the Mansfield State Police barracks at 570-662-2151.