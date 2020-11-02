State Police identify victim of fatal Route 13 accident

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police have identified Michelle Fresne, 48 of Elmira, as the victim of Sunday’s fatal crash on Route 13 in Horseheads.

The accident happened around 10:45 a.m. between Fresne’s vehicle and a grain truck. The driver of the truck, a 35-year-old man from Lansing, was not injured.

Route 13 going towards Ithaca was temporarily closed while police investigated the accident.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.

