State Police identify victim of fatal Route 13 accident

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police have identified Michelle Fresne, 48 of Elmira, as the victim of Sunday’s fatal crash on Route 13 in Horseheads.

The accident happened around 10:45 a.m. between Fresne’s vehicle and a grain truck. The driver of the truck, a 35-year-old man from Lansing, was not injured.

Route 13 going towards Ithaca was temporarily closed while police investigated the accident.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

