State Police in Horseheads arrest 4 subjects on Kidnapping charges

(WETM) – On June 6, 2021, Troopers from the New York State Police barracks at Horseheads were dispatched to a reported kidnapping in progress involving a vehicle on Interstate 86. While searching for the vehicle, information was received by the Chemung County 911 Center that located the vehicle near 104 Wygant Road in the town of Horseheads. Deputies from the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and Officers from the Horseheads Village Police Department immediately responded to assist. A traffic stop was ultimately conducted on two vehicles and resulted in the following suspects being arrested and charged:
22 year-old Brandon M. Measheaw, of Chemung, New York.
- 1 count: Kidnapping 2nd Degree
- 1 count: Robbery 1st Degree
- 1 count: Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree
- 4 counts: Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree
- 1 count: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree
20 year-old Joseph J. Mahood, of Elmira, New York.
- 1 count: Kidnapping 2nd Degree
- 1 count: Robbery 1st Degree
- 1 count: Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree
- 1 count: Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree
- 1 count: Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree
19 year-old Nicholas R. Gunderman, of Chemung, New York.
- 1 count: Kidnapping 2nd Degree
- 1 count: Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree
- 1 count: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree
21 year-old Taren M. Klumpe, of Waverly, New York.
- 1 count: Kidnapping 2nd
The victim was located safe, declined medical attention, and was later released.