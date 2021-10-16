State Police in Towanda investigating multiple identity theft claims

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Bradford County are investigating multiple reports of identity theft.

State Police reported four new cases of theft by deception among residents ages 35-58 who reported cases of unemployment fraud. At least two residents reported receiving unemployment checks that they did not apply for.

State Police provided the victim’s information on how to contact the IRS to file an online fraud report.

Residents are reminded to never share their personal or financial information with someone they do not know, especially over the internet or phone.