State Police investigating accident involving Schuyler County Sheriff vehicle, Sheriff candidate

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police are investigating a two-vehicle accident involving an unmarked Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office vehicle driven by a candidate for Schuyler County Sheriff.

According to Lieutenant Matthew J. Maloney of the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened shortly after 5 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 14 and North Genesee Street in the Village of Montour Falls.

According to Mark O’Donnell of the New York State Police, the driver of the sheriff’s vehicle was Kevin Rumsey. Rumsey, an investigator for the sheriff’s office, is running for Schuyler County Sheriff amid the pending retirement of Sheriff William Yessman.

The investigation into the accident was turned over to the New York State Police.