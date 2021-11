DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating multiple thefts involving copper wire in Deerfield Township.

Troopers in the Mansfield barracks say the thefts happened at several Seneca Resources gas pads between Nov. 4 and Nov. 12, 2021.

State Police are asking scrap yards to beware of buying possible stolen copper wire.

Anyone with information regarding these thefts is asked to contact the Mansfield State Police barracks.