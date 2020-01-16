State Police investigating counterfeit money used in Bradford County

GILLETT, Pa. (WETM) – State Police in Pennsylvania are investigating the use of counterfeit money at Woody’s Country Store in Gillett on Jan. 8, 2020.

According to State Police, a white male approximately 40-50 years old driving a ’99-’04 black F-150 truck with a taped rear passenger window bought gas and other goods from the store with the counterfeit money.

The store is located on Route 14 in South Creek Township.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda.

