State Police investigating human remains found in Elmira along the Chemung River

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation from the Horseheads barracks is conducting an investigation into found human remains in the Town of Elmira.

On Saturday May 9, 2020 the State Police in Horseheads received a report of an apparent human skull being located in an area along the Chemung River in the Town of Elmira.

State Police responded and a search of the area resulted in the recovery of adult skeletal remains in an overflow area of the Chemung River in the Town of Elmira east of the City of Elmira between Interstate 99 and the Chemung River.

The case is currently being investigated and further details will be provided as they are available.