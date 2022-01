MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Police are working to identify the driver of a vehicle found in Catherine Creek.

First responders were called to Maiden Lane around 7 p.m. on Tuesday night and found an unoccupied vehicle in the water.







The Millport and Odessa Fire Departments responded and assisted with recovering the vehicle from the water. On Wednesday afternoon a piece of the car’s red bumper and the license plate were left in the creek.