State Police looking for missing Bradford County man not seen in over a year

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Bradford County are looking for 48-year-old Godfrey Jefferson Heath, who was reported missing on Dec. 30, 2021.

According to State Police in Towanda, a family member of Heath’s reported that he had not been heard from or seen in over a year. Several other family members expressed similar concern for Heath’s wellbeing.

State Police say Heath is a white non-Hispanic male but have not yet provided any further information on his description.

Anyone with information on Heath’s whereabouts is asked to contact State Police in Towanda at 570-265-2186.