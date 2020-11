ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police are looking for a possible missing person in the Town of Erin on Red Chalk Road.

Police tell 18 News that hunters heard a call for help and contacted them. At this point police have not found the person and have talked with neighbors in the area looking for anyone who might have information.

Elmira Police, Chemung County Sheriff, New York State Police, and a drone team are at the scene.

18 News will have more information as it becomes available.