State Police looking for two dogs after chicken killed in Ulster

ULSTER, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are looking for the owner of two dogs after they attacked two chickens on private property, killing one of the birds.

One dog is described as a grey Saint Bernard and the other was described as a tan, mild sized mixed breed dog. The incident was reported at a home on Sadie Hollow Lane in Ulster Township.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the dogs or who their owner may be is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at 570-265-2186.