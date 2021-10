HECTOR, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in the daytime theft of Catalytic Converters.

State Police say the incident happened on Sept. 24 in the Town of Hector in Schuyler County.

Pictures provided by State Police show two men and a silver pickup truck in the area of the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police at 607-739-8797 or 585-398-4100.