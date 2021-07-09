State Police searching for missing Bradford County woman

WYALUSING, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for Tricia Shaw of Wyalusing after she was reported missing by a family member.

According to State Police, the 51-year-old Shaw was last seen around noon on June 26 and was last heard from on June 27.

SHaw is described as a white female, approximately 5’2 and 120 lbs with shoulder-length brown hair and hazel eyes. Shaw is known to frequent Wyalusing and Towanda in Bradford County, as well as the Philadelphia area.

If anyone has information on Shaw’s whereabouts, contact State Police at 570-265-2186 and reference incident number PA2021-934236.