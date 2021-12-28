State Police searching for owners of items lost in Erwin Walmart

The aromatherapy room spray was sold at about 55 Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from February 2021 through October 2021. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police are attempting to locate the owners of items that were lost in the Erwin Walmart.

On December 10, 2021, at approximately 2:15 p.m., a couple located a white envelope at the Erwin Walmart containing personal items. State Police did not disclose what was inside the envelope.

The couple turned the envelope into State Police in Bath and troopers are attempting to locate the owner of the envelope to return it.

If you believe the envelope and contents are yours, contact Inv. Cole SP Bath at 607-776-3356.