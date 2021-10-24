State police searching for trailer theft suspect; public assistance needed

Image shows the driver and vehicle of the alleged trailer thief.

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police in Horseheads are searching for an individual and vehicle believed to be involved in the theft of a travel trailer, and are asking for public assistance in the search.

The theft took place on the evening hours of Oct. 23 on State Route 13, near the town of Veteran, N.Y.

The picture above shows possibly a GMC Sierra with no front bumper and a dark hood, the driver is also pictured in the photo.

The stolen travel trailer is a 2012 R-Vision Crossover Camper, color beige with brown decals. It is pictured below.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the State Police at 607-739-8797 or 585-398-4100.