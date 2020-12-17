State Route 17 eastbound closed to traffic

Update 7:45 AM: According to New York State Police, they currently have one lane of 17 eastbound reopened. The NYS DOT is assisting with the removal of the original tractor trailer incident and additional tractor trailers that have became disabled in the area.

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – According to New York State Police, part of State Route 17 is closed to traffic due to a tractor-trailer jackknifing in the middle of the road.

According to police, State Route 17 eastbound is closed between exits 64 and 65 in the Town of Owego.

