TROUPSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Transportation announced that, weather permitting, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 through Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, State Route 36 will be closed approximately 0.5 miles south of Troupsburg between Old State Road and County Route 83.

This closure is necessary for the replacement of a culvert. Traffic will be detoured along Old State Road and County Route 83 while work is being conducted.