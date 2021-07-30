State Route 414 to Close to Traffic South of Seneca Falls to Facilitate Culvert Replacement Project

(WETM) – The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists to the closure of State Route 414 in the Town of Fayette, just south of the Village of Seneca Falls, Seneca County. The roadway will be closed between County Route 121, south to Zwick Road, from Monday, August 2, through September 1, to facilitate a box culvert replacement.

Route 414 (Ovid Street) connects the Village of Seneca Falls to the Village of Watkins Glen between Cayuga Lake and Seneca Lake. A signed detour will be in place directing traffic to use State Route 96 to bypass the closed section of roadway.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the work zone area and pay attention to all traffic control devices, including signs and flaggers.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.