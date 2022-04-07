ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steele Memorial Library took the time to recognize and celebrate National Library Week as a way of getting people to utilize the library more often.

The week is used to bring awareness to the importance libraries have on communities across the country.

Here in Elmira, the Steele Memorial Library was referred to as “Not your Grandma’s Library” by Ron Shaw, the Director of the Chemung County Library District.

With more than just books, the library has an array of equipment that can attract the most advanced tinker, with the ability to 3D print and create all kinds of projects.

“We are in this century,” Shaw said when asked about the library, “and we’re continually improving and continually trying new programs and new opportunities for our patrons,” he added.

The library is open Monday to Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.