ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In order to continue preserving local history from over a century ago, the Chemung County Library District has received a grant worth thousands of dollars for a new microfilm scanner.

The CCLD announced the South Central Regional Library Council (SCRLC) awarded the Technology and Digitization Grant worth $6,000 to the Steele Memorial Library Genealogy Department for the new scanner. The Friends of the CCLD will provide additional funds, according to the library.

The microfilm scanner will be used to digitize photographs of newspapers from 1907 through 1925. The announcement explained that microfilm was a more stable and long-lasting way to store newspapers and is now easier to digitize than physical papers.

Steele Memorial’s Genealogy Librarian Maggie Young has already preserved many of Elmira’s old newspapers with previous grants from the SCRLC. Those papers are available on the New York State Historic Newspapers website.