ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Today the Steele Memorial Library in Elmira, NY hosted a pop expo.



The Steele Memorial Library hosted the “Steele Pop Expo” which happened from 11am – 4pm. The event was free and open to the public. The event celebrated everything from comics, art, games, and pop culture. Including local vendors, artist, and guest speakers ranging from comic book artists to podcasting. There was also game tournaments, a live play of Dungeons & Dragons, and a cosplay contest for kids, teens, and adults.



The next Pop Market will happen Saturday May 6th 11am -4pm at the Elmira Heights American Legion and will be free and open to the public.