ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) Every month the Steele Memorial Library has one movie screening.

In honor of Black History Month, The library partnered with John W. Jones Museum to do three special showings of the movie “Till”

“Till” is a biopic directed by Chinonye Chukwu, and written by Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp, and Chukwu. It is also produced by Beauchamp, Rielly and Whoopi Goldberg. Based on the true story of Mamie Till-Bradley, Emmett Till’s mother who was an activist and educator. She spent her entire life chasing justice for her 14-year-old son who was brutally murdered in 1955.

Emma Howard Senior Library Clerk says, “So usually we only do one showing of a movie but this year we have teamed up with the John W. Jones Museum to show three different showings. And they’ll be doing an entry on the movie and a short Q and A after each showing.”