Steele Memorial Library to use 3D printer for medical shields, possibly masks

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily. 

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A 3D printer at the Steele Memorial Library could soon be used to make medical shields and potentially masks.

Officials with the Chemung County Library District tell 18 News that they are in communication with local hospitals to access their needs and the proper requirements to design masks.

WETM featured the library’s 3D printer and how it could help the medical community in a special back in February 2019.

The Makerspace staff are researching face mask designs, but not producing them at this time. We have yet to find a 3D print file for a mask that is proven to be as effective as a surgical mask or N-95 mask.

After considering materials and building prototypes, CCLD Makerspace is focusing its efforts on making face shields due to the urgent need for these devices and the availability of materials used to construct them.

Face shields help to prolong the life of the masks that medical staff currently have. Additionally, the face shields may be cleaned and disinfected for repeated use.

Anyone who would like to help offset the cost of materials to make the face shields may donate using the Donate button at the bottom of the Chemung County Library District website (http://ccld.lib.ny.us). Donations can be designated for this purpose by putting “COVID-19 Response” in the special instructions field of the donation form.

Chemung County Library District

The Chemung County Library District has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

