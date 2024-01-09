STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben County has announced that its 4-H program will be holding its showcase in Cameron Mills in July after previously pulling out of the county fair.

According to the CCE, the first-ever 4-H Summer Showcase will be held at Hendershot Haflingers in Cameron Mills. This public event is scheduled to take place from July 25 through July 28, and the CCE will release more information about the showcase as it gets closer.

The Steuben County 4-H program announced that it would not be participating in the 2024 Steuben County Fair in October 2023. The program cited safety and equity concerns as the reasons it would no longer be part of the fair. The CCE director and the New York State 4-H program director supported this decision.

When it was looking for a new location, a statement from the Steuben County 4-H said the group would be looking for a property that would follow all 4-H rules and policies and be safe and welcoming to all participants, families, and visitors. The statement also said that the Steuben County Agricultural Society at the Steuben County Fair didn’t guarantee these conditions, and the Steuben County 4-H made recommendations to the fairgrounds to improve safety, equity, and inclusion.