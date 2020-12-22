Steuben 4-H members give back to the community

STEUBEN COUNTY (WETM-TV)- Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben’s 4-H Program recently partnered with Meals on Wheels to help spread holiday cheer.

One of the primary pillars of the 4-H Program is civic engagement and community service.

4-H members are encouraged to develop and practice skills to become helpful or useful in their club/group, community, country, and world.

Community service projects are an opportunity for youth to develop a sense of pride and ownership for the community in which they live. Additionally, community service allows youth to learn the value of giving back to the community while working with adults and helping others at the same time.

Steuben County 4-H youth were asked to design, create and decorate festive well-wishes for community members to help raise spirits during this, especially difficult holiday season.

The 200+ greetings cards created will be distributed with the holiday meals to those in need and is just a small gesture of kindness to wrap up the 2020 year!