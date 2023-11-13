SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) — Ten breweries and wineries in Steuben and Schuyler Counties received state funding to help with upgrades and expansions.

According to Governor Hochul’s Office, more than 100 craft beverage producers across New York State received nearly $4.8 million through Empire State Development’s Craft Beverage Micro Grant Program. This new grant program was designed to support businesses that are licensed to produce wine, beer, spirits, hard cider, and mead in New York State by matching funds for projects. Projects that are intended to increase production capability, infrastructure, and profitability were eligible for these tax funds.

The following breweries and wineries in Schuyler and Steuben Counties were awarded funds:

Finger Lakes Distilling in Burdett received $47,750 to purchase equipment for the pre-distillation process, the distillation process, and the packaging/finishing process. This includes an automated labeling machine and a wax dripping machine.

Tub Town Brewing in Bath received $50,000 to buy and implement a five-barrel self-contained brewing system.

Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery in Hammondsport received $50,000 to expand its wine cellar by upgrading concrete floors, drains, insulation, and steal siding. This will allow more oak barrels to be stored in the cellar.

Damiani Wine Cellars in Burdett received $50,000 to build a temperature-controlled structure for on-site storage.