BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Following a public hearing, Steuben County has adopted new legislative district lines to reflect major population changes, reducing the number of districts from 13 to 11.

In a June 27, 2022 public hearing, the Steuben County Legislature adopted the resolution to implement the district line changes, voting 9149 Yes to 723 No. The changes reflect declining population in Hornell, an increase in Erwin’s residents, “sustaining the representation of communities with similar needs”, equal representation for county residents over the next decade, and New York State laws regarding county districts.

The new legislative districts “are as nearly equal in population as is practicable, that no district has been drawn with the intent or result of denying equal opportunity to any minority group in any respect whether racially, ethnically or politically, and that the districts comply with the principals of reapportionment, as required by law,” the resolution read.

The changes reduce the number of districts by two but maintain 17 legislative seats. The new lines are subject to a mandatory referendum on election day, November, 8, 2022, the resolution said.

The new Steuben County Legislative Districts are as follows: