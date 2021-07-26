Steuben County appoints first Public Safety Director

Tim Marshall has been appointed as Steuben County’s first Public Safety Director after nearly 25 years as part of the county Emergency Services program.

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Tim Marshall has been appointed as Steuben County’s first Public Safety Director after nearly 25 years as part of the county Emergency Services program.

He became Deputy Director of the Office of Emergency Services in 1997 and was appointed Director in 2012.

The position of Public Safety Director will combine the departments of Emergency Services and 911.

Marshall has more than 30 years of experience in fire and emergency management. He was a captain, vice president and president of the Bath Volunteer Fire Department. He also worked in response to the 9/11 attacks at the World Trade Center.

Marshall has also served as disaster chairman of the Northern Steuben Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Most recently, he was the Operations Section Chief for Steuben County’s COVID-19 response for the largest

activation in Steuben’s history.