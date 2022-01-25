BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County has a new Public Works Commissioner after the longtime incumbent, Vince Spagnoletti, retired last year.

Eric Rose, the Steuben County Buildings and Grounds Director, was appointed on January 24 as the new county Public Works Commissioner. Rose was first hired in 2014 and oversaw renovations to the Steuben County Office Building campus.

“I really appreciate this appointment, and I’m excited to get started,” Rose said. “There is great support

and knowledge in this department, and I know I can rely on that. Vince Spagnoletti was a true master at this job and he left us in good shape.”

According to the announcement, Steuben County has one of the longest road systems in the State, including 678 miles and 331 bridges across the county.

Spagnoletti held the position for 30 years before stepping down in October 2021. During his time as DPW Commissioner, Steuben County reached the No. 1 ranking in the State for the average condition of all bridges, and the road system has reached the status of “Excellent” with the number of poor roads down to 21 miles from 102 miles.