BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Legislature has appointed Bath man to fill the seat of the previous legislator who died last month.

The County announced that Nicholas Pelham was appointed during the Nov. 28 Legislature meeting. Pelham is the manager of the Steuben County Fair and a local businessman.

He was nominated by Bath Republicans and the Steuben County Republican Committee.

Pelham will fill the unexpired term of Legislator Guy Hammond. Hammond died in Oct. 2022 and was elected to a four-year term in 2021. Pelham will represent the Town of Bath until the 2023 general election.