BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County has a new planner after the previous planner took a new job last summer.

The County announced that Marie Myers Shearing, a graduate of Finger Lakes Community College and the University at Buffalo, has been appointed as the new County Planner “after an extensive nationwide search”. The previous planner resigned in July 2022 to take a job in Rochester; since then, the Deputy County Manager and a retired planner have been filling in.

“Although the County is only advisory on many land use issues, I believe that being available as a partner and resource will improve the municipalities individually,” she said. “And better municipalities equal a better County as a whole.”

Myers Shearing previously worked in Niagara Falls and as the Cattaraugus County Planner. She has also received the New York and Western New York American Planning Association Awards and is a NYS Certified Nursery and Landscape Professional.

The announcement said Myers Shearing is currently overseeing Steuben County’s Agricultural District campaign.