Steuben County approves funds for child welfare services

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County has approved a $1.2 million dollar contract for the operation of a facility for lower-risk juvenile delinquents and children in need of supervision.

The five-year contract will involve Berkshire Farm Center operating the Steuben County Non-Secure Detention Facility, located in Bath N.Y.

The facility aims to provide lower-risk Juvenile delinquents with “…family-specific behavioral health services with a rehabilitative focus”, according to a Steuben County news release. Counseling and education will also be provided at the facility.

The 24/7 facility will accommodate eight youth, with the potential to add up to four beds in the future, according to the county Department of Social Services.

The county also received a grant totaling over $500,000 towards improving the legal representation provided to parents in child protective matters.

The “Upstate Family Defense Quality Improvement and Caseload Reduction Grant” aims to provide cost-effective solutions for public defense.