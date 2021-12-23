Steuben County child arrested for criminal sex act

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County boy has been arrested for allegedly engaging in criminal sexual conduct.

The 12-year-old from Wayland was arrested by New York State Police on December 21 after the incident was first reported on December 13.

Due to the nature of the incident, details are limited. However, the arrest report said the boy allegedly violated subsection 1 of NY Penal Code 130.40, which says that a person commits a third-degree criminal sexual act when they “engage in oral sexual conduct or anal sexual conduct with a person who is incapable” of giving consent for a reason other than being less than 17.

The boy was charged with one count of third-degree Criminal Sex Act (a class-E felony) and was issued an appearance ticket. The incident is under investigation.