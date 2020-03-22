1  of  3
Steuben County Clerk’s Office & Three DMV Branches will Close Monday March 23

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY (WETM) – Steuben County Clerk Judith announced her office and the three county DMV branches will be closed beginning Monday (March 23).

Transactions that are delivered by mail to her office and the DMV branches in Bath will still be processed.

All county DMV offices will be closed to in-person transactions, except for dealer transactions, beginning Monday.

At this point, the Clerk’s office is closed to public. However, three staff will be processing mail, which includes abstractors delivering in an envelope to county Security officers. Security officers will then deliver everything tothe office. The DMV is not accepting appointments, just dealer work and mail.

Judith Hunter, Steuben County Clerk

The locations of the DMV branches closing and phone numbers for further questions are:

  • Bath DMV –3 E. Pulteney Square, Bath, NY 14810 (664-2029)
  • Corning DMV –10 W First St., Corning, NY 14830 (936-7430)
  • Hornell DMV –7604 Seneca Road North, Hornell, 14843 (281-3605)

Residents also may conduct many transactions online at DMV.NY.GOV

