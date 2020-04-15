Steuben County confirms 11 additional cases of Covid-19 bringing the total to 171

STEUBEN COUNTY (WETM-TV)- The Steuben County Public Health Department reports it has received notification that 11 additional Steuben County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total to 171 confirmed cases. The individuals are residents of:

· Town of Bath

· Town of Dansville

· Town of Erwin

· Town of Hornellsville

· Town of Urbana (5)

· Village of Canisteo

· Village of North Hornell

Additional cases have been reported from Fred & Harriett Taylor Health Center in Bath.

The individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is being collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset through the day of the investigation.

The investigations indicate that one or more of the individuals reported visiting the following location within that timeframe:

· 4/1/20 – 4/3/20 – Alfred State College Facilities Services Building

· 4/3/20 – 4/5/20 – Arc of Steuben Hamilton House in Corning

“While there has been a larger number of cases reported today, we are still hopeful that we’re heading in the right direction,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Keep strong in your resolve to stay home, limit contacts outside the household, and wear face coverings in public.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealthand www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.