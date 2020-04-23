Live Now
Steuben County confirms one additional case of COVID-19

STEUBEN COUNTY (WETM-TV)- The Steuben County Public Health Department reports it has received notification that an additional Steuben County resident tested positive for COVID-19.  This brings the total to 215 confirmed cases. 

The individual is a resident of the City of Hornell.

The individual is currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department.  

Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed case and exposure risks.  All those known to have direct contact with the individual have been notified.  

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is being collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset through the day of the investigation. 

Today’s investigations include information from a retested individual who still remains positive. 

Individuals reported visiting the following locations:

·         4/16/20 – 4/17/20 – Groveland Correctional Facility in Livingston County

·         4/22/20 Morning – Hammondsport Grocery Store

“We are seeing that COVID-19 is a deadly virus that can stay in a person’s system longer than originally indicated,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith.  “Continuing to follow social distancing protocols and other public health precautions are the most important steps in stopping the spread of COVID-19.”

All residents, including those who visited the above locations, should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

