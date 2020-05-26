Steuben County confirms three additional cases of COVID-19

STEUBEN COUNTY (WETM-TV)- The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that three additional Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19 since Saturday. This brings the total to 260 confirmed cases.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Hornell

· Town of Hartsville

· Town of Jasper

One individual is from a Hornell area nursing home. Two of the individuals are hospitalized outside the county, bringing the total number of current hospitalizations to 10.

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is being collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset through the day of the positive test result. The investigations indicate the individuals have not posed any public exposure risks within this timeframe.

“It is easy to slip out of prevention habits with the wonderful weather,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “It is still vitally important that we all continue to wear masks when in public, maintain thorough hand washing, and practice social distancing. Now that we are able to gather in groups of ten or less, please still be mindful. We know that many individuals who have COVID-19 are asymptomatic and can spread the disease when prevention efforts are not taken.”

All residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealthand www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.