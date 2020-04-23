Steuben County Confirms two additional COVID-19 related deaths

BATH, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The Steuben County Public Health Department has received notification of the deaths of two individuals who had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 33.

One individual was a 90 year old male who died at a nursing home in the Bath area.

The other individual was an 88 year old male who died at the same nursing home in the Bath area.

“The number of new cases is starting to decrease. Unfortunately for our community and for the families impacted, we are not seeing the same decrease in our number of deaths,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “To stop the further spread of COVID-19, we all must continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings when in public, and limit contact with those outside the home.”

All residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website atwww.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealthand www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.