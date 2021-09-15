Steuben County Correction Officer Retires

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is congratulating Correction Officer Sarah Taccone on her retirement.

Wednesday, September 15 was Taccone’s last day of work with the Sheriff’s Office.

She was a member of the Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard and assisted the Criminal Investigation Unit with searches and undercover work.

The Sheriff’s Office said she was known as a tough but consistent officer. A former inmate said Taccone “saved my life by not putting up with my nonsense, but showed she actually cared about me.”

The Sheriff’s Office and community are wishing Taccone well in her new life as a retiree!