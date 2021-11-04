Steuben County designated as Green Light County through Nov. 11

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County residents are encouraged to honor military veterans by participating in Operation Green Light.

Residents are asked to display a green light in a window of their place of business or residents now through Nov. 11, as New York has seen its veteran population decreased 44% in the last 20 years.

“The residents of Steuben County have great respect, admiration, and the utmost gratitude for all of the men and women who have selflessly served their country and this community in the Armed Forces,” said county

Legislature Chairman Scott Van Etten, R-Caton. “Their contributions and sacrifices have been vital in maintaining the freedoms and way of life enjoyed by our citizens.”

Steuben legislators pledged to provide specific recognition and appreciation of veterans’ service and to

demonstrate honor and support as a designated Green Light for Military Service County.

Under the designation, county officials pledged to work toward removing barriers to veterans’ employment by participating in quarterly job fairs at Fort Drum and removing residency requirements for civil service tests for active-duty military personnel interested in relocating to the county.