BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — In a joint effort, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the Steuben Coalition Opioid Committee announced that they brought in 606.4 pounds of unused medication during this year’s annual Drug Take-Back Day.

The collection was held last Saturday at the county Public Safety Building in Bath. According to a release from the departments, the event marked another successful year of operating the program. During an October 2021 event, the joint effort brought in 781 pounds of medication.

The organizations stress the importance of this event as overdose numbers keep rising throughout America. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a dramatic impact on opioid addictions. The CDC states that during the pandemic, 83,544 Americans overdosed during a 12-month period ending July 2022.