BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Department of Social Services is warning local residents of a Phishing scam targeting food stamp recipients.

The scam takes place as a fake notice telling recipients that they are eligible for assistance, with a link attached for the victim to click.

According to County DSS, officials won’t email an individual without prior notification, and all individuals are advised to be cautious of these emails and the links that are attached to them. All emails from the local district or the state will contain SteubenCountyNY.gov or ny.gov in the address.

A photo example of the phishing scam is attached below.