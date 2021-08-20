Steuben County flood aid and disaster relief: What is available

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY (WETM) – Residents in Steuben County are embarking on the road to recovery after extreme flooding over the past couple days. First thing’s first, if you have been affected, call the 2-1-1 help line.

The 2-1-1 help line will is documenting information from homeowners and businesses that have been impacted by the flooding. The information will be used for when funding is available, those that were impacted can get money as soon as possible.

The American Red Cross still has their emergency shelter open at the Corning Painted Post High School, as well as other disaster relief and recovery services which can be reached by calling 1-800-REDCROSS.

County officials have estimated millions of dollars worth of damage and are working diligently in order to receive disaster relief funding.

“Since yesterday we have had teams on the ground documenting that damage, and doing those assessments both at individual residences, but also on county highways, school districts that were impacted… Once we get all of that in place the hope is we can quickly get FEMA money into the community,” said Steuben County Manager, Jack Wheeler.

Today the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued an emergency declaration to expedite storm recovery projects in Steuben County. This action authorizes expedited permit reviews for repairing infrastructure, such as roads, as well as any other activity necessary to restore public safety.

If you want to donate to this cause, go to the American Red Cross website, and make sure to specify that you want your money to go to flood victims in this area.