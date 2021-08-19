Steuben County food pantries open to help flood victims

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Food Bank of the Southern Tier has announced that multiple local food pantries will be open today to help those affected by the heavy rains and intense flooding last night.

The Addison Food Pantry is open today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 21 Community Drive.

The Pantry of Angels in Lindley is open from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 682 County Road 115.

However, due to the state of emergency in Steuben County, the Woodhull and Greenwood-Rexville Food Pantries will not be open.