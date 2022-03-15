CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County’s Public Health Director will be inducted into the Corning Community College Society of the Red Baron next month.

Darlene Smith will be inducted as the 2022 recipient of the “Community Organization Partner,” CCC President William Mullaney announced on March 15. The induction will take place in one month on April 15.

Mullaney said that under Smith’s direction during the COVID-19 pandemic, almost 30,000 vaccines were administered at CCC, “while infection rates remained low.” According to the announcement, CCC had a 98.7% vaccination rate.

“CCC was a most helpful and strategic partner during the pandemic in our efforts to get the community

COVID-19 tested and vaccinated,” Smith said. “They graciously provided the physical space, nursing

students and other staff to assist us with standing up multiple clinics at CCC. Working together we made

great stride in keeping the community as safe as possible.”

Recipients of the CCC Community Organization Partner ” “positively impact the college by assisting with

program or service improvements, supporting creative and innovative ideas, improving the quality of

the student experience, supporting the delivery of instruction, expanding the College’s diversity,

equity, and inclusion efforts, providing resources, or assisting with cost-saving measures and

advocating for the college,” Mullaney said.